Now Is The Time To Build A Position In SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.44, to imply a decrease of -1.37% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The SES share’s 52-week high remains $3.55, putting it -146.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $506.49M, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 598.34K shares over the past 3 months.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

After registering a -1.37% downside in the last session, SES AI Corporation (SES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4900, dropping -1.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.88%, and -3.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.31%. Short interest in SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) saw shorts transact 5.98 million shares and set a 9.78 days time to cover.