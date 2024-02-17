Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.17, to imply a decrease of -4.10% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The RIGL share’s 52-week high remains $1.96, putting it -67.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.71. The company has a valuation of $204.01M, with an average of 0.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

After registering a -4.10% downside in the last session, Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2900, dropping -4.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.50%, and -12.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.31%. Short interest in Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) saw shorts transact 3.42 million shares and set a 4.08 days time to cover.