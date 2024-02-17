Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.45, to imply a decrease of -2.50% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The PYXS share’s 52-week high remains $6.92, putting it -26.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.35. The company has a valuation of $241.38M, with an average of 0.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 473.49K shares over the past 3 months.
Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information
After registering a -2.50% downside in the last session, Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.77, dropping -2.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.65%, and 150.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 202.78%. Short interest in Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) saw shorts transact 0.78 million shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.
Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Pyxis Oncology Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) shares are 142.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.30% against 12.40%.
PYXS Dividends
Pyxis Oncology Inc has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pyxis Oncology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.