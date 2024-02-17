Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.45, to imply a decrease of -2.50% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The PYXS share’s 52-week high remains $6.92, putting it -26.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.35. The company has a valuation of $241.38M, with an average of 0.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 473.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

After registering a -2.50% downside in the last session, Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.77, dropping -2.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.65%, and 150.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 202.78%. Short interest in Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) saw shorts transact 0.78 million shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.