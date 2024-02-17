Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.05, to imply a decrease of -0.64% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The PTGX share’s 52-week high remains $30.10, putting it -7.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.72. The company has a valuation of $1.62B, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 811.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) trade information

After registering a -0.64% downside in the last session, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.68, dropping -0.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.10%, and 17.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.33%. Short interest in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) saw shorts transact 2.61 million shares and set a 3.28 days time to cover.