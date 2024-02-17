Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.80, to imply a decrease of -1.86% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The OUST share’s 52-week high remains $15.30, putting it -163.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.21. The company has a valuation of $236.00M, with an average of 0.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 879.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) trade information

After registering a -1.86% downside in the last session, Ouster Inc (OUST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.08, dropping -1.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.41%, and -4.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.38%. Short interest in Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) saw shorts transact 4.23 million shares and set a 4.99 days time to cover.