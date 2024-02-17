Now Is The Time To Build A Position In NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.47, to imply a decrease of -2.73% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The NRXP share’s 52-week high remains $1.20, putting it -155.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $40.10M, with an average of 1.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 973.10K shares over the past 3 months.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

After registering a -2.73% downside in the last session, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5599, dropping -2.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.05%, and 10.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.35%. Short interest in NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw shorts transact 2.87 million shares and set a 5.4 days time to cover.