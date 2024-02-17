Now Is The Time To Build A Position In MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL)

MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply a decrease of -2.90% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The MGOL share’s 52-week high remains $3.25, putting it -712.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $5.72M, with an average of 1.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 485.92K shares over the past 3 months.

MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL) trade information

After registering a -2.90% downside in the last session, MGO Global Inc (MGOL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8100, dropping -2.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.47%, and -16.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.51%. Short interest in MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL) saw shorts transact 67940.0 shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.