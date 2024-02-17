Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.81, to imply an increase of 1.81% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The KC share’s 52-week high remains $10.13, putting it -260.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.45. The company has a valuation of $663.55M, with an average of 0.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

After registering a 1.81% upside in the last session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.93, jumping 1.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.24%, and 7.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.66%. Short interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) saw shorts transact 8.71 million shares and set a 6.63 days time to cover.