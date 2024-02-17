Now Is The Time To Build A Position In HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ:HPK)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.87, to imply an increase of 0.76% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The HPK share’s 52-week high remains $29.04, putting it -82.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.44. The company has a valuation of $2.04B, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 376.88K shares over the past 3 months.

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ:HPK) trade information

After registering a 0.76% upside in the last session, HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.00, jumping 0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.60%, and 20.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.45%. Short interest in HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ:HPK) saw shorts transact 3.9 million shares and set a 11.41 days time to cover.