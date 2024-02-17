Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.83, to imply a decrease of -1.99% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The HCAT share’s 52-week high remains $15.87, putting it -61.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.60. The company has a valuation of $565.72M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 550.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ:HCAT) trade information

After registering a -1.99% downside in the last session, Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.31, dropping -1.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.31%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.16%. Short interest in Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ:HCAT) saw shorts transact 1.5 million shares and set a 2.45 days time to cover.