Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.42, to imply a decrease of -5.47% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The WATT share’s 52-week high remains $15.18, putting it -527.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.51. The company has a valuation of $12.61M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 53.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) trade information

After registering a -5.47% downside in the last session, Energous Corp (WATT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.75, dropping -5.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 39.08%, and 38.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.24%. Short interest in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) saw shorts transact 0.35 million shares and set a 8.97 days time to cover.