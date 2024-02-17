Now Is The Time To Build A Position In E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP)

E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.11, to imply a decrease of -4.83% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The SSP share’s 52-week high remains $14.87, putting it -143.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.85. The company has a valuation of $517.03M, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 355.26K shares over the past 3 months.

E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP) trade information

After registering a -4.83% downside in the last session, E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.10, dropping -4.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.09%, and -15.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.53%. Short interest in E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP) saw shorts transact 2.28 million shares and set a 7.67 days time to cover.