Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.92, to imply a decrease of -2.04% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The DGHI share’s 52-week high remains $2.54, putting it -32.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $56.39M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 266.21K shares over the past 3 months.
Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI) trade information
After registering a -2.04% downside in the last session, Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2400, dropping -2.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.00%, and 37.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.16%. Short interest in Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI) saw shorts transact 74710.0 shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.
Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Digihost Technology Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) shares are 29.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -583.33% against 11.50%.
DGHI Dividends
Digihost Technology Inc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Digihost Technology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI)’s Major holders
Digihost Technology Inc insiders hold 19.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.64% of the shares at 11.96% float percentage. In total, 9.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vident Investment Advisory, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 1.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.64 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. with 36128.0 shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $65030.0.
We also have Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF holds roughly 0.35 million shares. This is just over 1.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23392.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 44678.0.