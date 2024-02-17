Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.92, to imply a decrease of -2.04% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The DGHI share’s 52-week high remains $2.54, putting it -32.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $56.39M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 266.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI) trade information

After registering a -2.04% downside in the last session, Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2400, dropping -2.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.00%, and 37.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.16%. Short interest in Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI) saw shorts transact 74710.0 shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.