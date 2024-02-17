Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.40, to imply an increase of 3.45% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CGEN share’s 52-week high remains $2.69, putting it -12.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $211.99M, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 3.45% upside in the last session, Compugen Ltd (CGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.43, jumping 3.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.15%, and 24.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.21%. Short interest in Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw shorts transact 1.63 million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

Compugen Ltd (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Compugen Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Compugen Ltd (CGEN) shares are 126.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.72% against 15.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 650.00% this quarter before jumping 163.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 200.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $20 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10 million.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Compugen Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Compugen Ltd insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.97% of the shares at 13.97% float percentage. In total, 13.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.89 million shares (or 2.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rock Springs Capital Management, LP with 1.29 million shares, or about 1.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.1 million.

We also have Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and PFS Funds-Taylor Frigon Core Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compugen Ltd (CGEN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund holds roughly 0.85 million shares. This is just over 0.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.42 million, or 0.47% of the shares, all valued at about 1.0 million.