Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS)

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.51, to imply a decrease of -1.04% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The CMPS share’s 52-week high remains $12.30, putting it -17.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.01. The company has a valuation of $650.36M, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 650.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

After registering a -1.04% downside in the last session, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.42, dropping -1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.84%, and 29.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.11%. Short interest in Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) saw shorts transact 3.55 million shares and set a 4.98 days time to cover.