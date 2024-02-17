Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply an increase of 3.26% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CDTX share’s 52-week high remains $2.10, putting it -195.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $64.65M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 691.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) trade information

After registering a 3.26% upside in the last session, Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7599, jumping 3.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.80%, and -4.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.96%. Short interest in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) saw shorts transact 0.59 million shares and set a 1.06 days time to cover.