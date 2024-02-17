Now Is The Time To Build A Position In CervoMed Inc (NASDAQ:CRVO)

CervoMed Inc (NASDAQ:CRVO)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.78, to imply an increase of 3.71% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The CRVO share’s 52-week high remains $17.20, putting it -2.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.14. The company has a valuation of $95.14M, with an average of 42440.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.88K shares over the past 3 months.

CervoMed Inc (NASDAQ:CRVO) trade information

After registering a 3.71% upside in the last session, CervoMed Inc (CRVO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.50, jumping 3.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 52.69%, and 84.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 119.92%. Short interest in CervoMed Inc (NASDAQ:CRVO) saw shorts transact 24700.0 shares and set a 3 days time to cover.