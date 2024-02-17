Now Is The Time To Build A Position In BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.25, to imply an increase of 1.92% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The BRCC share’s 52-week high remains $8.05, putting it -89.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.51. The company has a valuation of $260.44M, with an average of 0.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 604.25K shares over the past 3 months.

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) trade information

After registering a 1.92% upside in the last session, BRC Inc (BRCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.41, jumping 1.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.16%, and 15.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.08%. Short interest in BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) saw shorts transact 7.07 million shares and set a 12.73 days time to cover.