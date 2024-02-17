Now Is The Time To Build A Position In BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.59, to imply an increase of 2.58% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The BKSY share’s 52-week high remains $2.37, putting it -49.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.04. The company has a valuation of $227.35M, with an average of 0.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 628.47K shares over the past 3 months.

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

After registering a 2.58% upside in the last session, BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6200, jumping 2.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.30%, and 31.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.57%. Short interest in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) saw shorts transact 4.97 million shares and set a 9.92 days time to cover.