Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.18, to imply an increase of 4.80% or $0.65 in intraday trading. The RNA share’s 52-week high remains $25.74, putting it -81.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.82. The company has a valuation of $1.05B, with an average of 0.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) trade information

After registering a 4.80% upside in the last session, Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.72, jumping 4.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.22%, and 35.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.69%. Short interest in Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) saw shorts transact 7.64 million shares and set a 6.59 days time to cover.