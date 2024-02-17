Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.01. The ATOS share’s 52-week high remains $1.39, putting it -37.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $126.55M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 413.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0500. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.94%, and 23.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.77%. Short interest in Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw shorts transact 6.84 million shares and set a 18.59 days time to cover.