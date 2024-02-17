Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.01. The ATOS share’s 52-week high remains $1.39, putting it -37.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $126.55M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 413.50K shares over the past 3 months.
Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information
Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0500. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.94%, and 23.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.77%. Short interest in Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw shorts transact 6.84 million shares and set a 18.59 days time to cover.
Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Atossa Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) shares are 14.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.76% against 10.60%.
ATOS Dividends
Atossa Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atossa Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.