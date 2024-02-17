Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.39, to imply a decrease of -3.76% or -$2.4 in intraday trading. The ACLX share’s 52-week high remains $67.52, putting it -9.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.32. The company has a valuation of $2.99B, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 605.96K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -3.76% downside in the last session, Arcellx Inc (ACLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 66.31, dropping -3.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.39%, and 15.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.61%. Short interest in Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX) saw shorts transact 3.97 million shares and set a 9.16 days time to cover.

Arcellx Inc (ACLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcellx Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arcellx Inc (ACLX) shares are 75.90% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.13% against 15.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.70% this quarter before falling -8.60% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $15.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.06 million.

ACLX Dividends

Arcellx Inc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arcellx Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s Major holders

Arcellx Inc insiders hold 14.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.31% of the shares at 116.83% float percentage. In total, 100.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.69 million shares (or 9.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $148.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 4.02 million shares, or about 8.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $127.0 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arcellx Inc (ACLX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.36 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 43.52 million.