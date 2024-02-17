Now Is The Time To Build A Position In AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANTX)

AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.64, to imply a decrease of -5.45% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The ANTX share’s 52-week high remains $22.22, putting it -510.44% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.69. The company has a valuation of $108.25M, with an average of 0.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 247.14K shares over the past 3 months.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANTX) trade information

After registering a -5.45% downside in the last session, AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.10, dropping -5.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -81.80%, and -81.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.24%. Short interest in AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANTX) saw shorts transact 0.28 million shares and set a 2.79 days time to cover.