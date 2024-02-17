Now Is The Time To Build A Position In AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE: HKD)

AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE:HKD)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.90, to imply a decrease of -1.76% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The HKD share’s 52-week high remains $9.20, putting it -135.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.67. The company has a valuation of $106.55M, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 608.34K shares over the past 3 months.

AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE:HKD) trade information

After registering a -1.76% downside in the last session, AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.23, dropping -1.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.45%, and -2.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.47%. Short interest in AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE:HKD) saw shorts transact 1.27 million shares and set a 3.33 days time to cover.