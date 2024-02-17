Now Is The Time To Build A Position In American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB)

American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.27, to imply an increase of 1.35% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The AREB share’s 52-week high remains $6.49, putting it -2303.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $1.36M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 467.11K shares over the past 3 months.

American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

After registering a 1.35% upside in the last session, American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2990, jumping 1.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.72%, and 12.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.78%. Short interest in American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.