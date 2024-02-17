Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) Has Decreased By -78.35 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.28, to imply an increase of 1.33% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The NINE share’s 52-week high remains $11.24, putting it -392.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.78. The company has a valuation of $80.53M, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 823.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) trade information

After registering a 1.33% upside in the last session, Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.37, jumping 1.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.70%, and -0.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.93%. Short interest in Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) saw shorts transact 3.27 million shares and set a 3.85 days time to cover.