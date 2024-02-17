NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2024, The Stock Is Down -5.62% Year-To-Date

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.20, to imply an increase of 2.19% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The NN share’s 52-week high remains $6.07, putting it -44.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.59. The company has a valuation of $462.67M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 762.99K shares over the past 3 months.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

After registering a 2.19% upside in the last session, NextNav Inc (NN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.57, jumping 2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.76%, and 7.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.62%. Short interest in NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) saw shorts transact 8.27 million shares and set a 8.68 days time to cover.