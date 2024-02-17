Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS) Spiked 0.79% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.64, to imply an increase of 2.48% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The MOTS share’s 52-week high remains $23.40, putting it -3556.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $0.99M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 409.37K shares over the past 3 months.
Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information
After registering a 2.48% upside in the last session, Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7400, jumping 2.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.79%, and -41.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.80%. Short interest in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) saw shorts transact 33030.0 shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.
Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Motus GI Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) shares are -91.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.24% against 17.20%.
MOTS Dividends
Motus GI Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Motus GI Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders
Motus GI Holdings Inc insiders hold 3.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.21% of the shares at 10.61% float percentage. In total, 10.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 4.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 90027.0 shares, or about 1.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $60318.0.
We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 10649.0 shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7241.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2749.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 1869.0.