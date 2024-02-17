Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS) Spiked 0.79% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.64, to imply an increase of 2.48% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The MOTS share’s 52-week high remains $23.40, putting it -3556.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $0.99M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 409.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

After registering a 2.48% upside in the last session, Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7400, jumping 2.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.79%, and -41.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.80%. Short interest in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) saw shorts transact 33030.0 shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.