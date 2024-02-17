Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MORF) Stocks Rise 30.47% YTD; What Next For It?

Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MORF)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.68, to imply a decrease of -2.51% or -$0.97 in intraday trading. The MORF share’s 52-week high remains $63.08, putting it -67.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.34. The company has a valuation of $1.87B, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 605.57K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -2.51% downside in the last session, Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.47, dropping -2.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.09%, and 40.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.47%. Short interest in Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MORF) saw shorts transact 6.03 million shares and set a 10.9 days time to cover.

Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Morphic Holding Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) shares are -25.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -120.65% against 15.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -32.80% this quarter before falling -1.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -99.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.13 million and $521k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

MORF Dividends

Morphic Holding Inc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Morphic Holding Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MORF)’s Major holders

Morphic Holding Inc insiders hold 16.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.11% of the shares at 110.61% float percentage. In total, 92.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.87 million shares (or 14.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $394.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with 3.85 million shares, or about 8.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $220.55 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.28 million shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.1 million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about 60.34 million.