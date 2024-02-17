Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) Drops -1.83% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -7.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.92, to imply an increase of 7.42% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The MNMD share’s 52-week high remains $5.01, putting it -1.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.41. The company has a valuation of $138.55M, with an average of 0.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 643.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

After registering a 7.42% upside in the last session, Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.00, jumping 7.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.56%, and 35.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.43%. Short interest in Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) saw shorts transact 3.19 million shares and set a 5.88 days time to cover.