LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.51, to imply a decrease of -4.20% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The LDI share’s 52-week high remains $3.71, putting it -47.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $448.24M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 630.72K shares over the past 3 months.

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) trade information

After registering a -4.20% downside in the last session, LoanDepot Inc (LDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.67, dropping -4.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.95%, and -1.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.69%. Short interest in LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) saw shorts transact 1.96 million shares and set a 3.04 days time to cover.