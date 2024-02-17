LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.51, to imply a decrease of -4.20% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The LDI share’s 52-week high remains $3.71, putting it -47.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $448.24M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 630.72K shares over the past 3 months.
LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) trade information
After registering a -4.20% downside in the last session, LoanDepot Inc (LDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.67, dropping -4.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.95%, and -1.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.69%. Short interest in LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) saw shorts transact 1.96 million shares and set a 3.04 days time to cover.
LoanDepot Inc (LDI) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing LoanDepot Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LoanDepot Inc (LDI) shares are 32.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.29% against 17.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 80.00% this quarter before jumping 83.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -17.60% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $236.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $247.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $188.5 million and $226.19 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.60% before jumping 9.40% in the following quarter.
LDI Dividends
LoanDepot Inc has its next earnings report out between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LoanDepot Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.