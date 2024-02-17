LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) Has Decreased By 259.90 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.09, to imply an increase of 1.29% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The LFMD share’s 52-week high remains $9.11, putting it -28.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $277.93M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 874.88K shares over the past 3 months.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

After registering a 1.29% upside in the last session, LifeMD Inc (LFMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.20, jumping 1.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.56%, and 18.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.48%. Short interest in LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) saw shorts transact 2.46 million shares and set a 1.89 days time to cover.