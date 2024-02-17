Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX): Can A Stock Be Up 71.20% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.14, to imply a decrease of -9.32% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The LEXX share’s 52-week high remains $3.60, putting it -68.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $22.34M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 152.73K shares over the past 3 months.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information
After registering a -9.32% downside in the last session, Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.78, dropping -9.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.96%, and 33.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 71.20%. Short interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) saw shorts transact 0.59 million shares and set a 4.91 days time to cover.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Lexaria Bioscience Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) shares are 105.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.59% against 15.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 54.20% this quarter before jumping 59.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 112.40% compared to the previous financial year.
LEXX Dividends
Lexaria Bioscience Corp has its next earnings report out between April 12 and April 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lexaria Bioscience Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.