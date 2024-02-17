Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX): Can A Stock Be Up 71.20% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.14, to imply a decrease of -9.32% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The LEXX share’s 52-week high remains $3.60, putting it -68.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $22.34M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 152.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

After registering a -9.32% downside in the last session, Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.78, dropping -9.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.96%, and 33.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 71.20%. Short interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) saw shorts transact 0.59 million shares and set a 4.91 days time to cover.