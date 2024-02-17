Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.13, to imply a decrease of -4.28% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The LPTX share’s 52-week high remains $10.20, putting it -225.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.24. The company has a valuation of $80.03M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 300.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

After registering a -4.28% downside in the last session, Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.63, dropping -4.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.40%, and -2.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.49%. Short interest in Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw shorts transact 0.64 million shares and set a 2.08 days time to cover.