Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.13, to imply a decrease of -4.28% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The LPTX share’s 52-week high remains $10.20, putting it -225.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.24. The company has a valuation of $80.03M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 300.97K shares over the past 3 months.
Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information
After registering a -4.28% downside in the last session, Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.63, dropping -4.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.40%, and -2.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.49%. Short interest in Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw shorts transact 0.64 million shares and set a 2.08 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Leap Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) shares are 41.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 14.58% against 15.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.00% this quarter before jumping 80.90% for the next one.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.98% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 24.88% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.49% annually.
LPTX Dividends
Leap Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Leap Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.