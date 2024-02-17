LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: LVTX) Surged 20.00% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.16, to imply an increase of 6.93% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The LVTX share’s 52-week high remains $3.79, putting it -75.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $56.79M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 794.06K shares over the past 3 months.

LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX) trade information

After registering a 6.93% upside in the last session, LAVA Therapeutics NV (LVTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.29, jumping 6.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.58%, and 36.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.71%. Short interest in LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX) saw shorts transact 87740.0 shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.