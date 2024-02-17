Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KZR) Have Declined -11.34% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.84, to imply a decrease of -0.38% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The KZR share’s 52-week high remains $6.73, putting it -701.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.67. The company has a valuation of $61.15M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 673.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information

After registering a -0.38% downside in the last session, Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9680, dropping -0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.87%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.34%. Short interest in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) saw shorts transact 3.05 million shares and set a 7.05 days time to cover.