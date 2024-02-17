Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ: ZJYL): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.87, to imply an increase of 9.37% or $0.76 in intraday trading. The ZJYL share’s 52-week high remains $25.49, putting it -187.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 97.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $68.74M, with an average of 0.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) trade information

After registering a 9.37% upside in the last session, Jin Medical International Ltd (ZJYL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.39, jumping 9.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.90%, and 68.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.48%. Short interest in Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) saw shorts transact 0.78 million shares and set a 1.18 days time to cover.