It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) At $0.97.

Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.97, to imply a decrease of -9.69% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The NEGG share’s 52-week high remains $2.15, putting it -121.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $367.32M, with an average of 0.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) trade information

After registering a -9.69% downside in the last session, Newegg Commerce Inc (NEGG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0800, dropping -9.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.99%, and 17.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.31%. Short interest in Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) saw shorts transact 1.23 million shares and set a 2.58 days time to cover.