It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: ATNM) At $6.37.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.37, to imply an increase of 8.33% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The ATNM share’s 52-week high remains $14.70, putting it -130.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.00. The company has a valuation of $176.83M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 201.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM) trade information

After registering a 8.33% upside in the last session, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.67, jumping 8.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.67%, and 27.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.39%. Short interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM) saw shorts transact 1.85 million shares and set a 9.78 days time to cover.