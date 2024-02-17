Is The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) Expensive At $3.07? Check These Facts.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.07, to imply an increase of 3.72% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The REAX share’s 52-week high remains $3.13, putting it -1.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.09. The company has a valuation of $552.60M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 279.48K shares over the past 3 months.
The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) trade information
After registering a 3.72% upside in the last session, The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.23, jumping 3.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.37%, and 37.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 91.87%. Short interest in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 0.6 days time to cover.
The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing The Real Brokerage Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) shares are 90.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 11.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 75.20% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $161.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $153.87 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $96.12 million and $90.93 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 67.70% before jumping 69.20% in the following quarter.
REAX Dividends
The Real Brokerage Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s Major holders
The Real Brokerage Inc. insiders hold 15.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.49% of the shares at 39.83% float percentage. In total, 33.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Insight Holdings Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.57 million shares (or 19.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66.04 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. with 23.68 million shares, or about 13.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $45.23 million.
Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 43591.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55796.0