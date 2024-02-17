Is The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) Expensive At $3.07? Check These Facts.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.07, to imply an increase of 3.72% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The REAX share’s 52-week high remains $3.13, putting it -1.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.09. The company has a valuation of $552.60M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 279.48K shares over the past 3 months.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) trade information

After registering a 3.72% upside in the last session, The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.23, jumping 3.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.37%, and 37.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 91.87%. Short interest in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 0.6 days time to cover.