Is Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD) Expensive At $4.20? Check These Facts.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.20, to imply an increase of 2.19% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The IVVD share’s 52-week high remains $5.20, putting it -23.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $462.46M, with an average of 1.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

After registering a 2.19% upside in the last session, Invivyd Inc (IVVD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.59, jumping 2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.66%, and -5.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.60%. Short interest in Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) saw shorts transact 1.99 million shares and set a 3.23 days time to cover.