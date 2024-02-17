Is Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX) Poised For Further Gains At A 56.11% Distance From The Low?

Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.19, to imply an increase of 9.62% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The IMMX share’s 52-week high remains $7.75, putting it -142.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $62.56M, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 350.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

After registering a 9.62% upside in the last session, Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.30, jumping 9.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.54%, and -40.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.90%. Short interest in Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) saw shorts transact 0.49 million shares and set a 1.95 days time to cover.