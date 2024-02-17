Is GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) Poised For Further Gains At A 77.03% Distance From The Low?

GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.05, to imply an increase of 13.48% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The WGS share’s 52-week high remains $17.91, putting it -254.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $130.69M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 387.92K shares over the past 3 months.
GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS) trade information
After registering a 13.48% upside in the last session, GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.25, jumping 13.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.49%, and 54.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 83.64%. Short interest in GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS) saw shorts transact 1.06 million shares and set a 2.83 days time to cover.
GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing GeneDx Holdings Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) shares are -1.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.00% against 6.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 90.90% this quarter before jumping 75.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -17.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $55.43 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $49.94 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $61.35 million and $43.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.60% before jumping 15.80% in the following quarter.
WGS Dividends
GeneDx Holdings Corp has its next earnings report out on February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GeneDx Holdings Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.