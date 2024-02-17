Is GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) Poised For Further Gains At A 77.03% Distance From The Low?

GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.05, to imply an increase of 13.48% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The WGS share’s 52-week high remains $17.91, putting it -254.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $130.69M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 387.92K shares over the past 3 months.

GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS) trade information

After registering a 13.48% upside in the last session, GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.25, jumping 13.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.49%, and 54.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 83.64%. Short interest in GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS) saw shorts transact 1.06 million shares and set a 2.83 days time to cover.