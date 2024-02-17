Is Expensify Inc (NASDAQ: EXFY) Expensive At $1.60? Check These Facts.

Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.60, to imply a decrease of -6.98% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The EXFY share’s 52-week high remains $10.04, putting it -527.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.52. The company has a valuation of $133.92M, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 578.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) trade information

After registering a -6.98% downside in the last session, Expensify Inc (EXFY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8600, dropping -6.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.57%, and -11.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.22%. Short interest in Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) saw shorts transact 1.35 million shares and set a 2.24 days time to cover.