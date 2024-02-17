Is Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.51, to imply a decrease of -2.41% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The CTKB share’s 52-week high remains $12.31, putting it -44.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.80. The company has a valuation of $1.15B, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 889.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) trade information

After registering a -2.41% downside in the last session, Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.84, dropping -2.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.78%, and 2.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.69%. Short interest in Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) saw shorts transact 7.64 million shares and set a 9.54 days time to cover.