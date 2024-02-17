Is Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.35, to imply an increase of 0.98% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The BYRN share’s 52-week high remains $11.48, putting it -1.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.19. The company has a valuation of $249.70M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 96.74K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.98% upside in the last session, Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.48, jumping 0.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.35%, and 89.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.62%. Short interest in Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN) saw shorts transact 0.58 million shares and set a 7.22 days time to cover.

Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Byrna Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) shares are 227.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.44% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -83.30% this quarter before falling -200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $15.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.55 million.

BYRN Dividends

Byrna Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out between April 12 and April 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Byrna Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN)’s Major holders

Byrna Technologies Inc insiders hold 19.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.48% of the shares at 32.96% float percentage. In total, 26.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.61 million shares (or 1.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.78 million shares, or about 0.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.89 million.

We also have Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 0.89 million shares. This is just over 0.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.52 million, or 0.35% of the shares, all valued at about 2.61 million.