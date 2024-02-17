Is Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX: BTTR) Poised For Further Gains At A 52.17% Distance From The Low?

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.23, to imply an increase of 2.62% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The BTTR share’s 52-week high remains $0.80, putting it -247.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $7.54M, with an average of 1.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 675.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) trade information

After registering a 2.62% upside in the last session, Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2558, jumping 2.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.55%, and -9.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.04%. Short interest in Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) saw shorts transact 23640.0 shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.