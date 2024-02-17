Is Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.60, to imply an increase of 3.99% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The AFMD share’s 52-week high remains $1.11, putting it -85.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $90.01M, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

After registering a 3.99% upside in the last session, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6045, jumping 3.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.08%, and -0.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.57%. Short interest in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) saw shorts transact 1.32 million shares and set a 1.41 days time to cover.