Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) Up 29.58% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.93, to imply an increase of 6.59% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The INO share’s 52-week high remains $18.90, putting it -138.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.89. The company has a valuation of $180.41M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 376.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

After registering a 6.59% upside in the last session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.08, jumping 6.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.66%, and -8.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.58%. Short interest in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) saw shorts transact 1.43 million shares and set a 2.33 days time to cover.