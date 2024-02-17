Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) Has Recovered 73.08% So Far, But Another -38.46% Loss Is Possible.

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.98, to imply an increase of 7.36% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The NOTV share’s 52-week high remains $8.28, putting it -38.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.61. The company has a valuation of $154.22M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 281.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

After registering a 7.36% upside in the last session, Inotiv Inc (NOTV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.35, jumping 7.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.56%, and 73.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.94%. Short interest in Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) saw shorts transact 1.04 million shares and set a 4.61 days time to cover.